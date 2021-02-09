Azad in RS raises doubts over govt's intention to give full statehood to J&K

New Delhi: Questioning the ruling NDA on whether it wanted permanent UT status for Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday batted for restoration of its statehood, saying development had halted, there was an increase in unemployment and industries were closing, making survival difficult in the region.

The former Jammu and Kashmir CM said, "I want to ask Home Minister Amit Shah if the present cadre was working well then what was the need to merge it? You had promised that the statehood will be restored....But bringing this bill creates suspicion that GoI wants to keep J&K permanently a union territory."

Opposing the Statutory Resolution and Legislative Business (Bill for Consideration and Passing) - the Jammu and Kashmir (Amendment) Bill 2021 as the first speaker, Azad said it was perhaps his last speech in the House and he didn't want to use harsh language but contrary to the government's tall promises behind converting J&K into UT, development had been stalled, industry couldn't enter and unemployment was on the rise.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had earlier moved a motion for considering the bill and a statutory resolution on the draft law in

Rajya Sabha.