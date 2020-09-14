AYUSH practices inducted into management protocol for patients who recovered from virus

New Delhi: Several AYUSH practices have been inducted into the management protocol for patients who have recovered from COVID-19, an official statement said on Monday.



In the statement, the AYUSH ministry said the protocol provides an integrated holistic approach for patients of COVID to care at home and is not meant to be used as preventive and curative therapy.

As of now, patients who have recovered from acute COVID-19 illness have continued to report a variety of symptoms like fatigue, cough, sore throat, the ministry said.

"The post-COVID follow-up protocol, on individual level, advises continued appropriate use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene, physical distancing etc. Adequate consumption of hot water and immunity promoting AYUSH medicine is advised after prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH," it said.

The ministry also recommended mild and moderate exercises like yogasana, pranayama and meditation as prescribed and morning or evening walks at a comfortable pace as tolerated.

At the individual level, immunity promoting AYUSH medicine as per the advisories already released by the AYUSH Ministry is recommended, subject to consultation with a qualified practitioner.

These include common or easy preparations like the ayush kwath, the samshamanivati, giloy powder with lukewarm water, ashwagandha and chyawanprash.

Other recommendations include amla fruit, mulethi powder and haldi milk, it said.

The health ministry, on Sunday, released a new management protocol for patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Yogasana, pranayama, meditation and intake of chyawanprash were among some of the suggestions given in the protocol.