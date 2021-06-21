Ayurvedic drug helps to check post-Covid-19 hyperglycemia

New Delhi: On the day of International Yoga Day, the Covid-19 survivors who are now battling with hyperglycemia — a condition when blood sugar level shoots up fast — can find a remedy of their high sugar level in ayurvedic formulation.



According to a global study published in the journal, Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, at least 14.4 per cent patients who have survived coronavirus have reported new onset diabetes causing dysfunctioning of glucose metabolism resulting in hyperglycemia.

Though a bouquet of medicines are available in the market to control hyperglycemia, ayurvedic drug BGR-34, which are based on natural bioactive compounds with Dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitory, is proving effective in managing the blood glucose levels.

As per the study, the DPP-4 inhibitors have been found to be most safe to tackle post-Covid-19 hyperglycaemia.

Developed by two labs of the Council Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-NBRI (National Botanical Research Institute) and CIMAP (Central Institute for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants), BGR-34 has natural bioactive compounds of daruharidra with DPP-4 inhibitory effect.

It has also been published in the Journal of Drug Research that the primary source of DPP-4 inhibitor is the herbal plant Daruharidra.

Besides Daruharidra, BGR-34 has two other herbal elements that control hyperglycemia. One of these is gymnemic acid, which again, according to a ChemRxiv journal, controls hyperglycemia in the diabetic patients. Gymnemic acid is sourced from the medicinal plant of Gudmaar. Similarly, the chemical element Trigonoside IB found in fenugreek, yet another herbal plant that controls hyperglycemia.