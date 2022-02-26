Ayurvedic drug BGR-34 effective in lowering sugar level

New Delhi: The quest of Indian scientists to ensure effective treatment of diabetes and keep the patients of the chronic disease healthier has started yielding positive results as a team of researchers has found that ayurvedic drug BGR-34, which was developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) labs, is proving effective in lowering the sugar level within 12 weeks as well as exerting a powerful anti-oxidant action to prevent diabetic complications.



The anti-diabetic herbal drug has been developed by the scientists from CSIR's labs — National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) and Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP).

According to the report published in the latest edition of the Serbian Journal of Experimental and Clinical Research on Sciendo scientific platform, the ayurvedic drug BGR-34 is more effective for diabetes treatment, better in efficacy, reliability, and affordability with little or no adverse effects.

As per the report, researchers investigated the drugs on various parameters which included HbA1c (glycated haemoglobin), RBS (random blood sugar), FBS (fasting blood sugar) and PPG (postprandial glucose) values.

The herbal formulation BGR-34, which is manufactured by AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, showed promising results as the researchers found that Glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) level in the diabetic patients who were given BGR-34 went down significantly from the baseline value 8.499 per cent to 8.061 per cent in the fourth week, while 6.56 per cent in the eighth week and 6.27 per cent in 12th week.

India is known as the diabetes capital of the world with above 77 million adults suffering from chronic disease. The number is expected to increase to 134 million by 2045.