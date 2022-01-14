Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy institute to be set up in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Haryana AYUSH Minister Anil Vij said that 250 bedded IPD National Institute of Ayurveda & Yoga and Naturopathy will be set up in Panchkula at a cost of Rs.270.54 crore with 100 beds of Ayurveda and 150 of Naturopathy. This Institute will provide education to 500 students every year for UG, PG, and Ph.D. degrees and will also work on Ayurvedic treatment, education, and research.

Vij said that this Ayurveda Institute aspires to be a fully Central Government-owned and operative institution at par with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Delhi).

The AYUSH Minister said that 19.87 acres of land of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula was given on lease to the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, New Delhi on April 27, 2017, and now the work of leasing 19.87 acres of land to the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India has been completed.

He said that the National Institute of Ayurveda would be ready at a cost of Rs. 270.54 crore. It will have hospital and college buildings, hostels for undergraduate, postgraduate and foreign students, residential buildings. Similarly, there will be guest house, director's house building, auditorium building and commercial premises and basement below the hospital building.

Vij informed that WAPCOS has been appointed as Management Consultant for this project. According to WAPCOS, the concept layout plan, master layout plan, detailed project report, estimated cost report of this project has been prepared. The work of this project has also been allotted and the work on the project has already started.