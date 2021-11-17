Ayurveda experts pin hope on jufa herb to heal lung ailments

New Delhi: As toxic smog has put the life of people suffering from respiratory problems under a threat, experts from the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) have pinned hope on medicinal herbs like jufa to get rid of pulmonary-related diseases such as congested nose, sore throat and severe coughing due to inhaling of toxic air.



Experts have opined that most of the people suffering from dry cough are those who remain out in the open for long hours and inhale the toxic air that affects their lungs.

"If the cough lasts more than three days, then one should immediately take medical help as it can be a sign of a serious medical condition," they said.

"It has been found that herbs like jufa, tulsi, bhringraj and others are quite useful in cleansing the respiratory pipe, expelling cough from the body system. These herbs also help in boosting the body's immunity," said Dr Shantanu Kumar of the AIIA.

"As air pollution increases, many people get contracted with anti-allergy symptoms such as cough, mucus, fever and headache and if these disorders are not treated at an early stage, it can become contagious," Kumar said, adding that consuming tea and milk with turmeric, tulsi, ginger, cloves and black pepper can help in healing the sore throat, and remove toxic elements from the body system.

In various studies, it has been found that AIMIL Pharmaceuticals manufactured Jufex Forte syrup, which is based on these herbs, has shown effective results if it is consumed with lukewarm water.

"Consumption of jufa with tulsi, cloves, peepli, gojiya, cinnamon, kateli, baheda, dried fig and unab can offer relief

from mucus and cough," said Dr RP Parashar, an ayurvedic doctor.