Ayodhya gearing up for 4th Deepotsav celebrations

Ayodhya (UP): Ayodhya is gearing up for the fourth Deepotsav celebrations started by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017, the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the commencement of the Ram temple construction, with preparations going on in full swing to make it a historic and memorable event.



The celebrations that went on for five to seven days in the previous years will be held for three days this year.

Grand cultural evenings will be organised during the celebrations, with major women participation to promote the "Mission Shakti" campaign.

The culture department has prepared a roadmap for this and has started work on it. In order to make the festival a grand success, women artistes from Uttar Pradesh and other states will make Ayodhya a centre of grand celebrations on the occasion of the coronation ceremony of Lord Ram returning from exile, officials said.

"The fourth Deepotsav will promote Mission Shakti through its cultural programmes. The theme of the celebrations will be women empowerment. Hundreds of women will showcase their talent in all the events. Not only this, the Ramlila at Ram Katha Park will be organised by women this year and most of the volunteers involved in the lighting of diyas at the main event held on the banks of the Sarayu river will be women," Additional Chief Secretary AwaneeshAwasthi said.

Talking to PTI, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said, "Amidst the echoes and hails of Lord Ram, 5.51 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate the city of Ayodhya. Preparations for the Deepotsav celebrations are on in full swing." The top bureaucracy and police brass of Uttar Pradesh visited Ayodhya on Sunday to take stock of the preparations for the celebrations starting November 13.