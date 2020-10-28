Ayodhya all set to become world-class tourist attraction

New Delhi: Ayodhya is fast emerging as one of the most preferred tourist places for national as well as international tourists/devotees. In the coming years, after the construction of the proposed Ram temple, arguably the largest Hindu temple in the world, Ayodhya is poised to become one of the best tourist attractions across the globe.

According to a conservative estimate of the tourist department, Ram Nagri will be witnessing three times rise in the tourists' footfall, in the next one decade. Over 6.8 crores of people will be traveling to Rama's birthplace by 2030, the statistical analysis suggests.

In fact, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to make Ayodhya one of the best and top-notch cities across the globe. Following the Supreme Court's decision in favour of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, all the development schemes have been fast-tracked by the Yogi government.

Apart from making it grand and magnificent, CM Yogi Adityanath promises to make Ayodhya an eco-friendly city. Housing and Urban Planning department will be its Nodal department while the Public Work Department, Tourist Department, and Culture and Irrigation Department will be sharing their support to make Ayodhya an eco-friendly city.

Entry point to have electronic vehicles

Electronic vehicles will be commuting from the entry point to the Ram temple. All the main routes will have parking and multi-level parking areas. The Uttar Pradesh government is also planning to make ropeway to facilitate the tourists. This idea of government will not only be convenient for the tourists and devotees but it will also help in reducing pollution.

Sarayu river to have

modern STP

Divine river Sarayu, on the banks of which the Ayodhya is inhabited, will be connected to STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) to make it cleaner and purer without any pollution. Now, it will be more convenient for the pilgrims to take a sacred bath in holy Sarayu waters. CM Yogi has also instructed to bring the latest model for STP in Ayodhya which is the latest in terms of technology.

Ayodhya will be developed as a solar city

Being the capital of the legendary 'Ikshvaku' king of Kosala, Ram ki Paudi is all set to be developed as a solar city. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, last month, in the review meeting of Faizabad, had already instructed for the development of Ram Nagri in the form of a Solar city. Urban Development Department along with Non- Conventional Energy Development Agency (NEDA) is in the process of preparing a comprehensive action plan on the same.

Ayodhya will be the new smart city

Apart from being a religious and historical place, the Ram Nagri will not only be converted into an eco-friendly facade but it will also be a high-tech city on the lines of 'Smart City' projects already being implemented in the state.

As a proposed ambitious plan, the Uttar Pradesh government is going to construct the 'New Ayodhya' in the 749-acre land of Barhata, Shahnawazpur, and Tihura. The New Ayodhya will be having Guest Houses for 5 countries including Korea, monasteries, and over 100 plots for different sects, communities, and volunteer organisations.

It is worth mentioning that Ayodhya and the Ram Mandir Movement has a strong connection with the three generations (Mahant Digvijay Nath Ji, Mahant Awaidyanath Ji, and the present Peethadhiswar and UP CM Yogi Adityanath) of Gorakh Peeth.