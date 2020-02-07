Awhad condemns cancellation of Tushar Gandhi's address at Pune college

Pune: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday said it was "ridiculous" and "unfortunate" to not allow Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Tushar Gandhi to speak at an event organised by a Pune college.

Tushar Gandhi had tweeted that a Hindutva outfit forced a college in Pune to cancel his address scheduled on Friday as part of a seminar on Mahatma Gandhi.

The programme 'Revisiting Gandhi' was organised at Modern College in association with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

"Modern College Pune was forced to cancel a program scheduled for tomorrow celebrating the 150th anniversary of Bapu because they invited me, Patitpavan Sanstha threatened to disrupt the program if I was present. The Goli Maro Gang in Action," Gandhi said in a tweet on Thursday.

Condemning the episode, Awhad tweeted, "Not allowing #TusharGandhi to speak in Modern College on #MahatmaGandhi in Pune on his 150th birth anniversary because some Gandhi haters objected and threatened is ridiculous and should b condemned Pune police should have not allowed this to happen it's unfortunate."

Awhad said he had raised the issue with state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who took prompt action which sent out a clear message to "anti-democratic" forces that they will be given a fitting reply by the (state) government.