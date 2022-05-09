Avoid speculation: Minister over rape case against son

jaipur: Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi on Monday said people should refrain from speculating over the rape case lodged against his son and stressed that "police will do justice" and find out the truth.



The FIR against the state public health and engineering department minister's son Rohit Joshi was lodged in Delhi by a 23-year-old woman, who alleged that she was rape multiple times over a year.

After lodging a zero FIR, the Delhi police said they informed about it to the Rajasthan police, which will conduct investigation. The complaint also mentions that she was raped in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. However, Sawai Madhopur SP Sunil Kumar Vishnoi said on Monday that they have not received any FIR from the Delhi police yet.

Reacting to the allegations against his son, Joshi said, "Instead of speculation and the media trial in this case, police should be allowed to do their job. I am sure police will do justice, go deep and find out the truth." "All I want to say is that I have spent all my life with truth and justice. As media reported that an FIR has been registered, police should investigate thoroughly and honestly. Be it this episode or any other case, I will always stand with truth and justice," Joshi said.

"It is unfortunate that the government is trying to save the accused. It is the Congress culture, which tries to cover up such cases eventually, which is unfortunate," Leader of Opposition in the state Gulab Chand Kataria said.