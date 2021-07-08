Average age of new council of mins reduces to 58 years from 61 years

New Delhi: The average age of the new council of ministers has reduced to 58 years from 61 years previously following a cabinet reshuffle.



Nisith Pramanik (35), the Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Cooch Behar, is the youngest minister

to be sworn in, while the oldest member in the council of ministers is 72-year-old Som Parkash.

There are 77 members in the council of ministers now.

Other ministers below 50 years of age in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet are -- Smriti Irani (45), Kiren Rijiju (49), Mansukh Mandaviya (49), Kailash Choudhary (47), Sanjeev Balyan (49), Anurag Thakur (46), Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar (42), Anupriya Singh Patel (40), Shantanu Thakur (38), John Barla (45) and Dr L Murugan (44).