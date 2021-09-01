Auto Appeal Software 'AAS' dedicated to people of Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while defining Information Technology in a new way said that in today's era, the correct definition of IT is Immediate Transformation. He said that we have to move towards the Happiness Index. The aim of the government is to bring ease of living to the common man of the state by using IT.



Khattar was speaking on the occasion of the launch of Auto Appeal software 'AAS' developed by the Haryana Right to Service Commission in collaboration with the Information and Technology Department and NIC.

He said that by ensuring transparency and accountability, this software has been launched with the objective of providing benefits of government services and schemes at the doorstep of the last person standing in line. This will prove to be a milestone in the timely delivery of government services. The start of this app has given people hope and we have to convert this hope to reality. He said that this hope of the people can be fulfilled only when all the services are made online.

The CM said that at present, out of 546 notified services of 38 organizations of 31 departments, 277 services are being provided online through Antyodaya Saral Portal while 269 services are being provided offline. He directed the Administrative Secretaries of various departments that the rest of the services should also be made online at the earliest.

He said that on October 26, 2014, when he took over the responsibility of public service, there was a queue of people outside the house and office of the Chief Minister, ministers and government officers. They had to come to the capital of the state for every small and big work.