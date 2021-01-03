Aurangabad reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Aurangabad: With the addition of 76 coronavirus positive cases, the number of active cases has gone up to 486 in Aurangabad district, where the overall infection count has reached 45,762, officials said on Sunday.



These new cases were added on Saturday.

A 75-year-old man from Pachod died due to the infection on Saturday, which took the death toll to 1,206, a district official said in a release.

So far, 44,070 patients have recovered with 57 of them getting discharge on Saturday.