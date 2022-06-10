Audio clips released by Swapna add fuel to Oppn protest

Palakkad/Thiruvananthapuram: Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage case, on Friday released audio clips of her purported conversation with a man, who according to her is connected with the powerful people in the government, to "substantiate" her claim he had approached her to "settle" the issues arising out of her statement made before a magistrate court recently on the alleged role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members in certain alleged smuggling activities. In the purported audio clips, the man named Shaj Kiran, a former media person, was heard asking Suresh why she gave a statement before the court under Section 164 of CrPC and said the chief minister would not tolerate her statements targeting his family members in connection with a certain smuggling case.



In the wake of the latest development, the Congress mounted pressure for Vijayan's resignation, with party activists taking out protest marches in different parts of the state, even as CPI(M) continued to strongly defend the CM.

The audio clips were released at a press conference held in Palakkad a day after Kiran claimed that he was called to her office by Suresh on Wednesday and while there he had only asked why she made revelations now and whether she was aware of problems she would have to face as a result.

In an apparent bid to show his proximity with top police officers, in the audio clips he was also heard saying he has received calls from the ADG of Police and said he can help remove legal obstacles preventing her travel abroad.