'Attacked and manhandled' by Delhi Police: UDF MPs from Kerala in LS

New Delhi: United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs from Kerala on Thursday alleged that they were "attacked and manhandled" by Delhi police personnel during their protest here against the proposed semi-high-speed K-Rail-Silverline Project in the state.

The Delhi Police, however, denied the allegations, saying its personnel did not manhandle any parliamentarian.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha soon after the Question Hour, Congress member K Suresh said a total of 12 MPs, including women parliamentarians, had started their protest march from Vijay Chowk at 10.45 am on Thursday when Delhi police personnel came and "blocked them without any provocation".

"We told them we were MPs. They (police) said you (protesting MPs) are shouting slogans. We said it is our right to shout slogans. They assaulted us, manhandled us, pushed us without any provocation," Suresh told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said,"A few people came to the north fountain barricade point from the media lawn shouting in Malayalam. They were stopped by the staff at the barricades. They claimed to be MPs and continued shouting. They were asked to show IDs which they denied. Meanwhile, staff from security picket of the gate number one of Parliament were called to identify

the MPs.

"The staff came and identified the MPs and they were then allowed to go forward. There was no manhandling of any MP. The staff at the barricades only tried to stop as they were shouting and moving towards Parliament without revealing their identity."