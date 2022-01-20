Atmosphere of tension, violence in country, says Gehlot in PM's presence

Jaipur: There is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the nation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also countered the narrative that "nothing was done in the past 75 years" in the country.



Gehlot was speaking at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' virtually organised by Brahma Kumaris, where the prime minister flagged off year-long initiatives.

"There is a need to strengthen peace, harmony and brotherhood in the country because it is being seen that there is an atmosphere of tension and violence, and it is the desire of all to get rid of it," Gehlot said.

He said that PM Narendra Modi visits other countries and gets respect because the country has progressed in 75 years in science, technology and other areas, which is being valued by other countries.

"We have a glorious history. As we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should remember Mahatama Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Saradar Patel, B R Ambedkar, Lokmanya Tilak, and other personalities who struggled to get us freedom, and because of them we have reached here in last 75 years after independence, said the CM.

Our country's identity is not new, and from the ancient time we have believed in Vasudhaiva kutumbakam, which means the world is one family, said the CM.

I believe that the country and the society can progress only by walking on the path of truth and non-violence. The development will happen where there is peace and this is what we believe in, he added.