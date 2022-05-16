Atmosphere of hate deepening divide between communities: Farooq, Mehbooba
srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said an atmosphere of hate has been created in the country that is driving a wedge between various communities and called for efforts to arrest this trend.
Abdullah said if the gap between the communities is to be bridged, the hateful campaigns like The Kashmir Files' film and incessant Hindu-Muslim debates on the media have to be stopped.
"If we have to come close to each other, this hate has to be removed. I told him (Lieutenant Governor) about that film (The Kashmir Files) also. I asked him if he thought it can be true that a Muslim will kill a Hindu and then put the blood in rice and ask his wife to eat it? Do you think we have fallen so low? The Lok Sabha member and National Conference president told mediapersons in Anantnag district. Abdullah said 'The Kashmir Files' was a baseless movie which has not only spread hatred across the country but even in Kashmir.
"Our youth is full of anger about how we have been projected in the movie. The injustices meted out to Muslims across country are stoking passions among our youth as well. Such things should be stopped.
"The media, which is spreading hate in the country, should be stopped," he added.
Abdullah said during a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday, PAGD leaders raised the issue of killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat inside his office at Chadoora on May 12.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the National Conference, PDP and Congress governments ensured the safety of Kashmiri Pandits even at the peak of unrest in 2010, 2016.
"Even during the peak unrest, there was no killing of Kashmiri Pandits. But the atmosphere of hate they have created, especially after 'The Kashmir Files' movie, a narrative is being pushed to poison minds," she said.
