Atmosphere of fear still prevails in Delhi: Congress

New Delhi: Continuing its attack over 'unfair' investigation in Delhi violence cases, the Congress on Saturday accused Delhi Police of carrying out a "one-sided" investigation into the violence in Delhi and urged the Supreme Court to appoint an amicus curiae to scrutinise all such cases in which protesters and activists are being slapped with serious charges.



Expressing his displeasure over lackadaisical approach of governments at the Centre and Delhi, the party's senior spokesperson and former Union Minister Anand Sharma said, "We have no expectations from Centre or the Home Ministry or Delhi Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) but we have hopes from the courts."

The party's senior spokesperson Anand Sharma also said the situation is far from normal and an atmosphere of fear is still prevailing in the national Capital.

"What is the definition of hate speech? If the speeches made by the BJP leaders were not hate speeches, and the protests are a threat to the society as per the cases registered. Shockingly, as per an FIR against a group of people and an organisation called United Against Hate. And what is the case for having said in a speech that 'we shall not get up or give up our protest even if we have to die for that'. For that they were slapped with section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder)," he said.

"We urge the Supreme Court to take cognisance of all these cases and appoint an amicus curiae to scrutinise all these cases where people are being framed and put in jails," Sharma told reporters.

Accusing the government of "ruining" the economy by its "monumental mismanagement", Sharma advised the Centre to immediately give money in the hands of the poor by making rural job scheme MNREGA "need based".

"We remain seriously concerned about the continuing job losses which will eventually have an adverse impact on social stability and peace in the country with a large number of unemployed youth in the country having no hope and in despair," Sharma said.