Atmanirbhar Bharat: Defence ministry approves another list of 107 strategically important LRUs

New Delhi: As the government is pressing self-reliance across all important sectors through its 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programme, in the continuous pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and to minimise imports by DPSUs, the defence ministry approved another list of 107 strategically important Line Replacement Units (LRUs) or sub-systems with a timeline beyond which there will be an embargo on their import.



In an official statement on Thursday, the ministry stated, "These will be indigenised in the coming years and will only be procured from Indian Industry after the timelines indicated against each of them in the list."

As per the list, major LRU or sub-system, i.e. bearings of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Solenoid Valve of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)/ Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve (EHSV) of them, Position Light (Red, Green & White) of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Series Electro-Mechanical Actuators of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Rescue hoist of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) etc. by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to be indigenised by December 2026. Further, Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS), Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS), Active Vibration Control System, Directional Infrared Counter Measure (DIRCM), Target Acquisition and Designated Systems (Electro-Optical Sighting System), Ground Proximity Warning System, Flame Suppressor [On Board Inert Gas Generation (OBIGGS)], Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) System, Infrared Suppressor, NVG (Night Vision Goggles, Emergency Floating System, Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS), Particle Separator, Automatic Flight Control System of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) by HAL to be indigenised by December 2027.

Whereas, Single Board Computer (SBC) for RFPS - GBMES (IAF) of embedded system and Attitude Reference Unit (ARU) of Electronic Warfare (EWA) of Bharat Electronics to be indigenised by December 2022, the ministry stated further. Another twelve items by BEL are to be indigenised by the subsequent years till December 2024.