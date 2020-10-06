Atal Tunnel has huge strategic importance: HP CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla: Three days after the commissioning of the world's longest tunnel, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Tuesday that Atal Tunnel Rohtang, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides a strategic advantage to the armed forces of the country by providing year-long connectivity to border areas.



The tunnel is located at an altitude of 10,000 feet to provide all-weather connectivity to the people of Lahaul Spiti, and also India army personnel posted in Leh — now a highly important border region with China.

Following the Indian army's standoff with Chinese forces, the Tunnel has assumed much more strategic importance for enabling logistic support to the forces even during the winter months.

Chief Minister said that Manali-Leh-Ladakh Road has a huge strategic significance and Atal Tunnel would facilitate faster mobilisation of troops and supplies to borders of the country. He said that the tunnel would save an entire day for troops and supplies as they move towards forward posts.

The all-weather tunnel would be a blessing for the people of Lahaul and Spiti district, as it would help them remain connected with the rest of the country throughout the year. For tourists, the 9.02 km tunnel would shorten the distance from Manali to Lahaul-Spiti districts by several kilometers, he added.

The reduction in travel time would help farmers of the valley to transport their produce easily to the market. He said that now their precious crops like peas, broccoli and potatoes would no longer rot in trucks before reaching Kullu and other markets. Essential commodities like petrol and vegetable supplies would also be available throughout the year.

The tunnel would give a big boost to tourism development in the Lahaul valley. He said that prior to the opening of the Atal Tunnel, residents of Lahaul-Spiti had to face immense hardship to avail even basic facilities like healthcare and food supplies would now be able to reach Manali and connect with the rest of the country.