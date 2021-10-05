Atal Rohtang Tunnel becomes life changer for Lahaul, Spiti Valley

Shimla: More than 6.50 lakh vehicles, almost 50 to 60 percent of these tourists and adventure seekers crossing Atal Rohtang Tunnel, world's longest traffic tunnel at a height of 10,000 feet, is no less than a life changing experience for tribal population in Lahaul-Spiti ,one year down the line.



The tunnel ,built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), almost 10 years after its foundation stone was laid by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in June 2010, has not only ended the decades' long isolation of the natives of Lahaul-Spiti, a high altitude tribal district, but has proved to be a boon for their easy access to the homes, even in peak winters of heavy snow times.

The entire population remained cut off for almost six to seven months and the biggest of their challenges were health facilities to get emergency medical care when the snow used to block their way via Rohtang Pass (height of 13059 feet). "Today,we can pick-up a private car or taxi, go to Manali in the morning and return home by the sun set after accomplishing the daily tasks or bringing fresh fruits, vegetables, breads and eggs," says Prem Katoch, a prominent citizen of Lahaul.

The tunnel ,as expected, has become the biggest attraction for the tourists despite Covid lockdown hitting the tourism activities in Himachal Pradesh.

"Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had an amazing vision and it's his contribution to the people of Lahaul Spiti and local economy" says Dr Ram Lal Markanda, minister for tribal affairs and local MLA.

As per figures revealed by the Director General of police Sanjay Kundu, a record 6,59,087 vehicles crossed Rohtang Tunnel ever since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020.

"The traffic flow began on October 3, 2020 and by December 31, 2020 as many as 1,63,053 vehicles had crossed the Tunnel. The traffic control unit of Rohtang recorded as many as 5,18959 vehicles till October 2 ,2021 which increased to around 6,59,087 by October 3 on completion of one year of its commissioning" he said.

As many as 1, 63 053 vehicles crossed in between January 1 2020 to October 2 , 2020 also.

In October 2020 about 57,099 vehicles crossed the tunnel, September 38496 and December 44,533 respectively.

Month wise movement of vehicles remained in January 2021 was 8,295, February - 9,934, March 62,122, April 59905, May- 14235, June 59739, Juyl- 1,22,090, August -95,643, September -90,147 and October ( 1 to 3) – 5,8499 respectively. The per day movement of vehicles was highest in August 3085 and July 3038.

State police have to deploy a special traffic unit known as ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System) to ensure smooth and accident free movement in the high security tunnel,also as Manali Leh highway being a sensitive and strategic route.

Since Manali Leh highway is not open round the year due to snow on the three passes which still need to be crossed to reach Leh. Therefore in winter months November to May, tourists and local people ply only between Manali and Keylong. However after the opening of the highway movement of traffic increased, stated a spokesperson.

DGP said "to ensure hassle free traffic to the local people and tourists the Traffic unit is keeping the tunnel open 24×7 round the year and also ensuring safety of tourists inside the tunnel".

Pertinent to mention that the opening of this tunnel not only increased the economic activities in the Lahaul Spiti district throughout the year but it witnessed sudden increase in the footfall of tourists which also boosted the hospitality industry in the Manali and Keylong.

One the year of commissioning of this mega project which cost more than Rs 3500 Cr and is built by the Border Road Organisation.

State police spokesman said that the Manali-Rohtang pass-Keylong-Leh Road mainly remained open for four to five months in a year however now, baring a couple of extreme winter months vehicular traffic is playing 24×7 in between Manali- to Keylong, district headquarter of Lahaul Spiti district.