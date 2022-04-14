'At least 1,000 BJP leaders in Himachal set to join AAP'

New Delhi: At least 1,000 local BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh will join the AAP soon and several big guns in the poll-bound state are also in touch with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Claiming that defections will leave the ruling party "scattered" in Himachal Pradesh, Sisodia asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form its government winning assembly elections to be held later this year in the hill state.

Sisodia's claims come a day after three BJP leaders, including national executive member of the saffron party's Scheduled Caste Morcha Harmen Dhiman, joined the AAP along with their supporters.

"Dhiman ji has joined the party along with 20 other district level leaders. Now, 1,000 district and block leaders of the BJP are going to join the AAP as their hopes were shattered. They feel that the BJP is not going to do anything for the people of the state," Sisodia said while addressing a press conference here. They will join the AAP "in a few days," the senior AAP leader said.

"Several big leaders of the BJP are also in touch with us. The BJP is completely scattered in the state now," Sisodia said.

The AAP on Monday dissolved its Himachal Pradesh working committee, announcing that it will reorganise it soon following defection of the top functionaries of the party's state unit and some other leaders to the BJP.