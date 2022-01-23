Assembly polls in J&K will be held after delimitation: Shah

New Delhi/Jammu: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the completion of the ongoing delimitation process and statehood will be restored once the situation in the union territory becomes normal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. Virtually releasing India's first "District Good Governance Index", he said Jammu and Kashmir is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and multipronged efforts are being made for the all-round development of the union territory.



"As far as the democratic process is concerned, the delimitation process has started. After its completion, we will hold the (assembly) elections. "Some people have said many things, but I want to tell you that I had given assurance in Parliament that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored. Once the situation in Jammu and Kashmir becomes normal, the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored," he said.

Shah said some people want to create confusion in the minds of the people of the valley and he wants to request everyone not to fall into their trap. He said democracy has reached the lowest level of society after the implementation of the panchayati raj system and that is why some people are worried.

He said Jammu and Kashmir can be developed only through democracy, and people can be happy and youths can get jobs also through democracy.

"But to sustain democracy, peace is necessary in Jammu and Kashmir. I want to appeal to the youths of Jammu and Kashmir not to get instigated by the statements of vested interests. I want to tell the youths to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have faith in the Jammu and Kashmir administration," he said.

Shah said some people are spreading lies for their narrow political interests. "I want to appeal to everyone, especially the youths to ask these people some questions. Those who are saying that the valley's land will be usurped, they should be asked whose land has been taken away so far. By spreading such lies, they are trying to put a barrier in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Those who were saying that violence will increase, they should be asked whether violence has gone up or reduced. They had said no investment will come, but the fact is that already Rs 12,000 crore investment has come. Tourists arrivals have also gone up and Jammu and Kashmir is marching towards development," he said. Shah said many changes have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir under the initiative of the local administration and the guidance of the prime minister.

"I want to tell everyone, especially youths, youths of the valley, to give attention towards development and be part of the development process," he said.

The home minister said till August 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, Jammu and Kashmir was electing 87 MLAs and six MPs and only three families were ruling the erstwhile state.

"Now, 30,000 people's representatives (panchayat members) are serving the people. The benefits of the implementation of the Panchayati Raj Act are before the people of Jammu and Kashmir. There has been speedy development after the implementation of the Act," he said.