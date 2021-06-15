Assault on tribal woman in N Bengal: 12 more arrested

Darjeeling: About 12 more persons have been arrested in connection with the assault on the tribal woman in the Alipurduar district.



"The accused were produced at the ACJM court in Alipurduar on Tuesday. They have been remanded to 14 days police custody," stated Bholanath Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar.

The incident had occurred at Pashim Changmari village under the Khoyardanga 1 Gram Panchayat in the Kumargram block of Alipurduar on Sunday night. A group of villagers had organized a kangaroo court and tried a tribal woman for allegedly having an extramarital affair. They then beat her up, paraded her naked and drove her out of the village. A video clip of the whole incident appeared on social media. The police had initially started a suo moto case and arrested 3 persons on Monday. Following this an FIR had been lodged naming 11 others.