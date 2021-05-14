Assam NRC Coordinator moves SC for re-verification of draft

New Delhi: Assam State NRC Coordinator has moved the Supreme Court seeking complete, comprehensive and time bound re-verification of the draft as well as the supplementary list of NRC saying some glaring anomalies have been noticed.



An intervention application filed by Hitesh Dev Sharma in the pending matter before the top court has also sought direction for the re-verification to be done under the supervision of monitoring committee in the respective districts and such committee may be preferably represented by the respective district judge, district magistrate and superintendent of police.

Sharma, who has earlier worked as Executive Director, National Register of Citizenship (NRC), Assam from May, 2014 to February, 2017 was appointed as state coordinator of NRC on December 24, 2019 after his predecessor Prateek Hazela was transferred in October, 2019.

He said that as per the standard operating procedure approved by the Registrar General of India, the rejection slips are to be issued to persons whose names were not included in the final NRC after disposal of Claims and Objections enclosing the speaking orders of Disposing Officers' to enable the rejected persons to appeal before the foreigners' tribunals.

However, it submitted that while preparation was on to issue the rejection slips, some issues of substantive importance have cropped up on account of which the entire exercise of issuance of the rejection slips' have got delayed , he said, adding that while trying to solve the issues, some glaring anomalies have also been noticed, which are of very serious nature.

He said that the anomalies needs to be brought to the knowledge of this court as the NRC updation process is being monitored by the top court and the whole NCR updation process is related to the security and the integrity of

the nation .

That as on date, the final NRC is yet to be published by the Registrar General of India as per clause 7 of the schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. The complete draft of NRC was published on July 30, 2018 and the supplementary list of inclusion and exclusion was published

on August 31, 2019 , the application said.

Sharma said that That since the preparation of a correct and error free NRC is an issue integral to national security and is being closely monitored by this court, the applicant deems it necessary to apprise this court certain omission and commission that have occurred during the updation of NRC for its kind consideration and possible remedial action as deemed fit and proper by this court in the facts and circumstances of the case .

He further said that the documents submitted by the applicants of NRC in support of their claims were initially verified through office and field verification, which had helped a lot towards preparation of correct NRC but this verification cannot be termed as "error free and conclusive".