Assam-Mizoram border row: 2 more blasts occur

Guwahati/Aizawl: A day after a suspected IED blast was carried out inside Cachar district of Assam allegedly by miscreants from Mizoram during an eviction drive, two back to back explosions took place on Sunday along the inter-state border on the side of the neighbouring state, an Assam police source said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga about the incidents that occurred a few days after a high-level meeting between top officials of the two states was held in New Delhi.

Tension is running high in Khulicherra area of the district, where people from Mizoram have reportedly entered up to 6.5 kilometres inside Assam land a few days ago, following which the Assam Police along with civil administration carried out an eviction drive. "Two blast sounds were heard coming from the Mizoram side at 2.40 am and 2.43 am. The CRPF, which is a neutral force deployed at Khulicherra Point-II, has been asked to enquire into the suspected blasts on the Mizoram side," an Assam Police source said.

The situation is at present normal although tension still prevails and Assam Police personnel are in alert position in the entire border area, he added. Additional Director General of Police (Border) of Assam, Harmeet Singh, is camping at the spot.

On Saturday, an explosion took place targeting a delegation of Assam government officials, including senior police officials, who were on a visit to oversee the construction of a road along the border, but no casualty was reported in the incident.

Initially it was believed to be a grenade attack but the police later suspected that the miscreants used an IED, the source said. The Mizoram CM, however, retweeted a report which said that no grenade was hurled in the area on Saturday and the sound was of the bursting of a tyre of an excavator.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he has written to Zoramthanga to settle the border dispute by using satellite mapping of the actual border locations.