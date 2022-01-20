Assam, Meghalaya CMs meet Shah; apprise him about border agreement

New Delhi: A day after agreeing to resolve the decades-old border disputes, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the outcome of their discussions and how to settle the issue amicably.



The two chief ministers on Wednesday had said that Assam and Meghalaya governments agreed to resolve the border disputes and came to a consensus on the villages and identified natural boundaries such as rivers and forests.

"I along with HCM Meghalaya Sri @SangmaConrad met Adarniya Griha Mantri Sri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi. We apprised Hon HM on the outcomes of discussions held between Assam & Meghalaya governments to resolve the border disputes amicably. We're grateful for his guidance," Sarma tweeted after attending the hour-long meeting with Sangma.

Sangma also tweeted: "Called on Hon'ble HM, @AmitShah ji with HCM of Assam, @himantabiswa ji and apprised him on the reports of the Regional Committees. He expressed happiness on the initiative taken by both the States in the matter. MHA will examine the reports & we will meet HM again post 26th Jan".

Sarma on Wednesday had said the two states would submit their recommendations to the Centre and urge it to take the matter forward.

"The Assam-Meghalaya border issue was discussed in the (state) cabinet. The regional committees of both the states have come to a consensus, and agreement has also been reached at the chief minister level," he had said.

The Union Home Ministry is now expected to finalise a "conclusion" but more or less the structure has been reached after a long-drawn exercise between the two states, Sangma had said. The boundary demarcation will be done after the due procedure in Parliament, he said.