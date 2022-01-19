Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute: Sangma, Himanta to meet Shah today

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Wednesday that he along with Assam CM HimantaBiswaSarma will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to submit the recommendation of the two Northeastern states for resolving the boundary dispute in six areas. Speaking to reporters, Sangma said the meeting will be held in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Sangma made the announcement after chairing a meeting of the Meghalaya cabinet which approved the recommendations of the three regional committees set up by his government on the boundary dispute.

The recommendations of the regional committees of Meghalaya and those of the Assam government will be given to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further actions, he said.

"The Assam chief minister and I will submit the reports to the Union Home Minister in Delhi on Thursday evening (after 6 pm). We will be submitting more or less a common report and then I think the Government of India has to move according to the laws," Sangma said.

After discussions, the MHA will finalise a "conclusion" but more or less the structure has been reached after a long-drawn exercise between the two states, he said.

The boundary demarcation will be done after the due procedure in Parliament, he added.

"The Survey of India will have to come in and joint inspections may have to be done and the bill has to be there (passed)," Sangma said.

The two states have agreed on the villages in the border areas, and identified natural boundaries such as rivers and forests, he said.