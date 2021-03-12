Assam logs one more COVID death, 19 fresh cases

Guwahati: Assam's COVID-19 death toll went up to 1,097 after one more person succumbed to the disease on Thursday, while 19 new infections took the tally to 2,17,745, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.



Twenty-six patients also recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 2,15,023, the NHM said.

The state currently has a total of 278 active cases.

The NHM said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths as they had other ailments too.

It said altogether 4,32,809 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 72,601 got the second dose.