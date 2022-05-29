Assam govt to issue 'minority certificates'

Guwahati: Minority certificates would be provided to six religious communities, including Muslims, in Assam, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.



The state cabinet decided that the minority certificates would be issued to Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis and the modalities will be worked out accordingly, Mahanta said at the media briefing after the cabinet meeting here.

The cabinet meeting chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also decided to pay a total of Rs 12.63 crore to 1,263 families of workers of the Doloo Tea Estate as a goodwill gesture for their cooperation in the development of the Greenfield airport at Silchar.

Each family will be provided Rs one lakh as compensation for their cooperation, he said.

The state govt had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 50 crore for the acquisition of the land at Doloo Lalbagh and Mainagarh tea gardens for setting up the greenfield airport and had already released Rs 2.37 crore as the first instalment.

The Cabinet also decided to pay Rs 142.50 crore against the outstanding Provident Funds dues of workers of the state-owned Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL), Mahanta said.

In the interest of the tea garden workers, the cabinet also approved the rationalisation of valuation and fair compensation for acquisition of land. The zonal value for tea land will be determined on the basis of registered sale deeds of preceding three years in the district with the floor value being 10 per cent of the nearest agricultural land, he said.