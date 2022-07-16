Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear in exams
Guwahati: A 19-year-old Assam girl arrested for her poem allegedly supporting a banned outfit, has been allowed by a Golaghat court to appear for a forthcoming semester examination with necessary police escort and other precautionary measures.
The Court of the Golaghat Special Judge Dibyajyoti Mahanta allowed Barshashree Buragohain, a student of mathematics, to appear for her B.Sc second semester examination, scheduled to begin from Saturday.
Buragohain was arrested on May 18 this year from Uriamghat in Golaghat district for allegedly writing on social media a poem titled 'Akou Korim Rashtra Droh' (Will again rebel against the nation).
She had filed a petition through the Superintendent of District Jail, Golaghat, requesting the court to let her appear for the examination.
The court directed the jail superintendent to make necessary arrangements for enabling her to appear for the test on each and every date, as per the schedule of the examination.
Buragohain was arrested on the basis of an FIR filed by police constable Pankaj Saikia, alleging that she posted objectionable statements on Facebook, which indicates she is engaged in criminal conspiracy and intends to wage a war against the nation.
