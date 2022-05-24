Assam flood: Death toll rises to 25, over 6.5L hit

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam slightly abated on Monday even though the death toll rose to 25 as one more person died and over 6.5 lakh people remained affected by the deluge across 22 districts, an official bulletin said.



According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person in Silchar of Cachar district was lost to flood waters.

With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has gone up to 25 across the state.

ASDMA said more than 6,50,400 persons are hit due to floods in Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 3.51 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar with nearly 2 lakh persons and Hojai with more than 44,500 people.

Till Saturday, over 7.2 lakh people were affected in the deluge across 22 districts in the state.

At present, 1,709 villages are under water and 82,503 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

It further said authorities are running 656 relief camps and distribution centres in eight districts, where 90,597 people, including 19,555 children, are taking shelter.

The bulletin said the Army, paramilitary force, NDRF, SDRF, civil administration, trained Volunteers, Fire & Emergency Services and local people have evacuated 110 persons from various flood-hit parts of the state.

The authorities have distributed 4,278.45 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 2,555.97 litres of mustard oil, 1,232.41 quintals of cattle feed and other flood relief items.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Nagaon, Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Hojai and Udalguri, ASDMA said.

A total of 2,27,529 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across nine districts, ASDMA said.

Brahmaputra's tributary Kopili at Dharamtul and Kampur are flowing above the danger marks, the bulletin stated.