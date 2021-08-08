Assam: Drug dealer killed in police encounter

Guwahati: A suspected drug dealer was killed and a police officer injured in an encounter in Assam's Nagaon district early on Sunday, a senior officer said.

With the fresh death, at least 16 accused people have been killed in police encounters in Assam since the second BJP government under Chief Minister HimantaBiswaSarma assumed charge on May 10.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Khatowal police station led by officer-in-charge AlokDatta Gupta undertook a search operation at a house in Geruamukh area around 1 am.

"As soon as the team reached the spot, the drug dealer attacked the OC with a 'khukuri' (machete) targeting his neck. Datta Gupta sustained grievous injuries, particularly on his hands, while trying to save himself," Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar Mishra told. "The gang members, who were packing drugs into small sachets, also attacked other policemen," the SP said, adding that a contractual driver was also injured.

Datta Gupta had to open fire in self-defence but it is not yet clear whether the drug dealers had also used firearms in their attack, he said. The drug dealer, the OC and the driver were admitted to Nagaon Civil Hospital, where the doctors declared the accused brought dead, while the remaining gang members managed to escape, the officer said.