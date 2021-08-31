Assam Cong decides to break ties with Ajmal's AIUDF, BPF

Guwahati: The opposition 'Grand Alliance' in Assam is set to collapse with the state Congress on Monday announcing that it has decided to break ties with Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF and the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF).

The AIUDF said the unilateral decision of the Congress is unfortunate.

A core committee meeting, chaired by state Congress president Bhupen Bora, observed that the AIUDF's "behaviour and attitude in relation with the BJP has baffled the members of the Congress", party spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma told reporters.

"The continuous and mysterious praise of the BJP and the chief minister by AIUDF leadership and senior members have affected the public perception of the Congress party," she said.

Sharma said that after a long discussion, the core committee members of the state Congress unanimously decided that AIUDF can no longer remain a partner in the 'Mahajot' and the AICC will be informed accordingly.

AIUDF legislature party leader Hafiz Bashir Ahmed in a statement said the Congress' unilateral decision to remove the party from the alliance was "unfortunate" as it is the need of the hour for secular and democratic parties to remain united and "intensify efforts to keep the communal BJP in check".

"The Alliance should not be weakened due to the personal views of a few persons. The AIUDF has always opposed the BJP's communal policies and will continue to do so in the future. The Congress should not create a divide in the alliance but consider ways to strengthen it," Ahmed added.

A discussion was also held on the alliance with the BPF as its leadership has been expressing their unwillingness to remain a part of the Grand Alliance on various platforms, she said.

The state Congress president was given full authority to make a decision on the matter and it was decided to inform the high-command the decision to break ties with the party, Sharma said.

The meeting also endorsed the earlier decision of giving full authority to the state president, working presidents and chairman of the legislative assembly committees constituted for the forthcoming by-polls to decide on election strategy and candidate selections, she said.