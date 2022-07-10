Assam activist dressed up as Lord Shiva released on bail

Guwahati/Morigaon: An activist who decked up as Lord Shiva for a street play to protest rising fuel cost was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, but released Sunday after the chief minister's intervention in the wake of a social media storm.



The activist Birinchi Bora drove into the venue of the street play dramatically in a motorcycle with another actor dressed as Goddess Parvati for their play on Saturday which had several Hindutva outfits up in arms demanding their arrest.

Disapproving of the arrest, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said - on the social media platform Twitter - that enacting a street play over current issues is not blasphemous and appropriate instructions have been issued to the district police to release him.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said Bora, was arrested under bailable sections on two complaints by Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. "We had arrested him for hurting religious sentiments, showing disrespect towards women, attempting to create disharmony among communities and also under Motor Vehicles Act for not wearing shoes and helmet during the play on the road.