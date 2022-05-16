Assam: 3 killed in landslides

GUWAHATI: At least three people were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official bulletin said.

According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday night, three persons, including a woman, lost their lives in Haflong revenue circle of Dima Hasao.

The hill district has been ravaged by flash floods and massive landslides at several places, snapping rail and road links from other parts of the state.

ASDMA said that landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages, where around 80 houses were severely affected.

The ASDMA further said that nearly 25,000 people are affected by floods across five districts in Assam.

Worst-hit is Cachar with over 21,000 people affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West.