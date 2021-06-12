'Aspirations and needs of a common Chhattisgarhiya basis of govt schemes'

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that aspirations and needs of a common Chhattisgarhiya are the basis of state government's schemes. This is the reason why our schemes are smoothly reaching out to the common people. We are satisfied with the fact that our 'anndaata' (food providers) are happy. People are availing the benefits of the schemes and are getting employment opportunities in their villages, which is improving their financial condition as well as confidence.

Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation of the development works worth Rs 828 crores in Rajnandgaon and Dhamtari district on Friday. On the occasion, 192 development works worth Rs 556 crore were unveiled for Rajnandgaon and 270 new development works worth Rs 271 crore 51 lakh were unveiled for Dhamtari district on Friday. Chief Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of various state government schemes.

The Chief Minister said that realizing the needs of people in Chhattisgarh, many schemes such as Suraji Gaon Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, procurement of paddy at support price, forest produce collection and processing have been started, which has significantly revived the rural economy. While women are getting empowered through economic activities conducted in Gauthans under Suraji Gaon Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has boosted the confidence of farmers towards farming. The number of farmers has increased and the area under cultivation has also noticeably expanded. Godhan Nyay Yojana has also benefited farmers and livestock owners, and also the ones who own a neither farm nor cattle, by providing extra source of income through dung procurement.

Baghel said that State Government has made arrangements to provide chemical fertilizers at cheaper rates to the farmers of the state through cooperative societies. The hike in fertilizer prices has been a cause of worry for the farmers, in view of which the state government has decided to make the fertilizers available at cheaper rates through cooperative societies. Farmers who had already purchased the fertilizer will be refunded the difference between the new and old rates.

The Chief Minister said that to benefit the forest dwellers engaged in minor forest produce collection, state government has not only increased the number of minor forest produce procured at support price from 7 to 52, but has also entrusted the women self-help groups with the processing work of minor forest produce, eliminating the role of middlemen.

Chief Minister said that this time a new provision has been included under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. As per this provision, the farms on which farmers had taken paddy crop last time is utilized for cultivation of crops other than paddy or for plantation, then the farmers would be provided double the exchange grant provided for paddy. A similar provision has also been made for Panchayats under the Chief Minister Plantation Promotion Scheme. Panchayats can increase their income by planting trees on vacant land.

The Chief Minister said that commendable work is being done under MNREGA in Rajnandgaon district. 111% of the target has been achieved in the district under the scheme.

He further said that Naxalite activities were a hindrance in development of Rajnandgaon district for a few years, but as a result of State Government's policies based on security, development and trust, people in the Naxal-affected areas are joining the mainstream.