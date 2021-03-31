Aspirants for admission to (B Arch) need to qualify aptitude test

New Delhi: For the year 2021, the Council of Architecture (CoA) decided to conduct NATA 2021 as a computer-based test at various test centres only, on the same pattern as of last year at allotted centers in identified cities in the country and internationally, on April 10, 2021 and June 12, 2021 respectively.



Candidates who miss out the first test due to some reason, or wish to improve their NATA score can register for the second test. A candidate shall be allowed to appear for NATA 2021 for a maximum of two tests.

Unlike any other entrance examination, NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) is an Aptitude test that assesses a candidate's innate ability and aptitude, through a variety of testing formats and cannot be taught, learnt or induced.

In view of the Pandemic of Covid-19, the Council, with approval the Central Government, has also relaxed the eligibility for admission to 1st year of 5-year B.Arch. Degree Course, as prescribed by the Council under Regulation 4 (1) of the Council of Architecture (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 2020, for the academic session 2021-2022.

Now, candidates who have passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics subjects or 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject, are eligible to seek admission in the B.Arch. Course for the academic session 2021-2022.

As per Council Regulations of 2020, candidates need to qualify an Aptitude Test in Architecture conducted by the Council for admission to B.Arch. course. Therefore, aspirants for B.Arch. course need to register themselves at the portal www.nata.in for NATA 2021 for admission, irrespective of place of study, institution, deemed University, university centrally funded, state funded or private or any other place offering B.Arch degree. Last date of registration for the first test is April 1, 2021.