'Ask Punjab to release Hry share of water'
chandigarh: While advising the Delhi government not to do petty politics on the issue of water sharing, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that at present Haryana is releasing more than 1049 cusecs of water to Delhi. "We can't deprive Haryana of its water and give Delhi more than their legitimate share," he said.
"Instead of doing petty politics on the water issues, the Delhi government should convince Punjab government to release Haryana's legitimate share of water at the earliest. I promise that the day Punjab will give our share, Haryana will increase Delhi's current water share," Chief Minister Khattar while addressing a press conference.
The Chief Minister said that whenever the Delhi Jal Board knocks the doors of both Supreme and High court, it has always been proved that Haryana is releasing more than 1049 cusecs of water from Munak headworks to Delhi against their share of 719 cusecs, thus providing Yamuna water to Delhi as per Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) allocation existing on this date.
"Haryana has been supplying water to Hyderpur Water Treatment Plant, Nangloi Water Treatment Plant and Wazirabad/Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant in Delhi,"
said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre calls for 'mission mode' push to Covid vaccination across...20 May 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Monkeypox outbreak: Govt asks ICMR to be vigilant20 May 2022 7:35 PM GMT
'India's int'l stature grew in last 8 years'20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
SC orders transfer of Gyanvapi suit to Varanasi district judge20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Govt's 8 years dedicated to balanced development, social justice: Modi20 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT