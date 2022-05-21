'Ask Punjab to release Hry share of water'

chandigarh: While advising the Delhi government not to do petty politics on the issue of water sharing, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that at present Haryana is releasing more than 1049 cusecs of water to Delhi. "We can't deprive Haryana of its water and give Delhi more than their legitimate share," he said.



"Instead of doing petty politics on the water issues, the Delhi government should convince Punjab government to release Haryana's legitimate share of water at the earliest. I promise that the day Punjab will give our share, Haryana will increase Delhi's current water share," Chief Minister Khattar while addressing a press conference.

The Chief Minister said that whenever the Delhi Jal Board knocks the doors of both Supreme and High court, it has always been proved that Haryana is releasing more than 1049 cusecs of water from Munak headworks to Delhi against their share of 719 cusecs, thus providing Yamuna water to Delhi as per Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) allocation existing on this date.

"Haryana has been supplying water to Hyderpur Water Treatment Plant, Nangloi Water Treatment Plant and Wazirabad/Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant in Delhi,"

said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.