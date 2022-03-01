ASHA workers to get health insurance cover in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has granted formal administrative approval to cover ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).



Giving information in this regard, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the Chief Minister had declared in a meeting held on July 27, 2021 regarding Ayushman Bharat Bima Yojana Scheme and other health insurance schemes that 'Vimukt Ghumantu Jati', Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana and workers engaged in construction work will also be covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Along with this, Numberdars, Chowkidars, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, MGNREGA workers, street vendors, rickshaw drivers and auto drivers will also be

covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.