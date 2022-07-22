ASEAN, India call for global cooperation to combat terrorism

New Delhi: India and ASEAN have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised the need to strengthen global cooperation to combat the menace in a comprehensive manner.



The issue figured prominently at the ninth ASEAN-India Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC) that took place virtually on Wednesday.

"Both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need to strengthen international cooperation to combat terrorism and transnational crimes in a comprehensive and sustained manner," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation to combat terrorism, illicit drug trafficking and cybercrime under the framework of the ASEAN-India work plan to combat transnational crimes.

"Institutional linkages and capacity building programmes between the two sides were also discussed," the MEA said in a statement.