Asaram hospitalised, his plea for shifting to ayurvedic centre infructuous: Raj govt to SC

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Friday told the Supreme Court that self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, serving a life term in two rape cases, has been hospitalised and is in intensive care unit.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah was informed by senior advocate Manish Singhvi, appearing for Rajasthan, that Asaram's plea for transferring him to an ayurvedic centre near Haridwar in Uttarakhand has become infructuous as now he cannot be shifted due to his hospitalisation.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Asaram, said his client has been admitted to the hospital and the court should call for the medical records. We don't know what his ailments are. This court should order for the calling of his medical records from the state as the hospital authorities will not give the details to them, Luthra said.

The bench said however that it was adjourning the matter till reopening of the court after the summer vacation.

On June 8, the state government had told the top court that Asaram is fit and stable but trying to change the venue of his custody on the pretext of medical treatment.

The state government had made this submission to the apex court in its reply to Asaram's fresh plea, seeking suspension of his sentence and interim bail to undergo treatment for various ailments at an ayurvedic centre near Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Asaram is serving varying jail terms including life sentences in two sexual assault cases.

The accused/petitioner with ulterior motives has been attempting to change the venue of his custody, under the guise of medical treatment. Such change, with due respect, is an abuse of the process of law, the state government had said in its affidavit. The accused is also deliberately delaying the pending trial at Gandhi Nagar as well as Jodhpur, raising such pleas with mala fides whereas he is stable and fit, it had said.