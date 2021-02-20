Asaduddin Owaisi to hold rally in Kolkata on Feb 25

Kolkata: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi is set to start his party's election campaign in Bengal on February 25. "Mr Owaisi is coming to Kolkata on Thursday. He will address a public meeting at Metiabruz Pink Square," said Imran Solanki, state active member of AIMIM.



The Metiabruz Assembly constituency comes under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat represented by TMC youth wing chief Abhishek Banerjee.

In January, AIMIM supremo Owaisi had visited popular religious site Furfura Sharif in Bengal's Hooghly district and held discussions with influential cleric Abbas Siddiqui, who then floated a new political party—Indian Secular Front (ISF) to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

However, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had earlier refused to attach any significance to Owaisi's presence in Bengal election.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May.