As violent protests rock states, Sonia dares Shah to visit NE

New Delhi: Slamming the action of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against university students in Delhi and Aligarh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has dared Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the Northeast amid the turmoil created by the new citizenship law.



In a statement, Sonia Gandhi said on Monday, "Modi government's motives are clear - create unrest in the nation, spread violence and snatch the rights of the youth of the country. Spread religious discrimination in the country and continue to make political benefits out of it. And all of these are initiated by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah."

"Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya are burning... Amit Shah himself doesn't dare to go visit the Northeast in this situation. The situation is such that first the Bangladesh foreign minister and then Japan PM, both cancelled their visits to India," Sonia Gandhi has said in her statement.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that normal situation is slowly returning to the state after the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act and internet services would be restored soon.