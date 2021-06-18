As Coronavirus curve flattens, Railways approves operation of 660 more trains

New Delhi: With the flattening of the coronavirus curve, the Indian Railways has added 660 more trains in June to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers and clear the waiting list in various origin-destination clusters, it said in a statement.



During the pre-Covid times, about 1,768 mail and express trains were operating daily on an average.

As on Friday, about 983 mail and express trains are being operated daily, which is about 56 per cent of the pre-Covid level. The number of trains is being enhanced gradually in accordance with the demand and commercial justification, the railways said.

As on June 1, about 800 mail and express trains were in operation.

"During the period from June 1 to June 18, approval for operating 660 additional mail/express trains has been given to the zonal railways," it said.

These include 552 mail and express trains and 108 holiday special trains.

The zonal railways have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner, keeping in view the local conditions, the demand for tickets and the Covid situation in the region.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway on Friday announced restoration of a number of special trains, earlier cancelled due to poor patronage, from next week.

Daily specials such as Chennai Egmore-Thanjavur, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore-Nagercoil and Punalur-Madurai will be restored from June 20 and 21, a Southern Railway release here said. "Please continue to follow covid safety norms such as wearing of masks, social distancing and hand hygiene," it said.

Further, the North Eastern Railway has notified two pairs of summer special trains in the Gorakhpur-Ernakulam sector.

The Gorakhpur Ernakulam Special Fare Summer Special will leave Gorakhpur at 08.30 hrs on June 19 and 26 (Saturdays) and reach Ernakulam at 14.30 hrs, the third day.

In the return direction Ernakulam-Gorakhpur special will leave Ernakulam at 23.55 hrs on June 21 and 28 (Mondays) and reach Gorakhpur at 06.30 hrs, the fourth day.

Further, weekly special trains will run on the Silchar-Coimbatore sector starting June 22.