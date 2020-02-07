As 5 acre goes to Sunni board, builders smell fortune in Dannipur

Ayodhya: A well known builder from Lucknow has visited the hitherto unknown Dhannipur village on the Lucknow-Faizabad highway, twice in the past three days.

He is contacting farmers to know if they will sell their land to him.

The builder (name withheld on request) wants to build a resort in Dhannipur village that has suddenly catapulted to international fame after the government allotted a five acre plot of land to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque here.

"This is going to be a major tourist and religious destination. Muslim from all over the world will come to see the mosque when it gets built. Besides, Hindus will also stay here because Ayodhya does not have luxury hotels and this place is merely 20 kilometers from the holy city," said the builder.

Several people living in Faizabad are also considering the option of buying land in Dhannipur.

"The place is definitely going to get developed in the coming years. Our family is growing and there is no option of expanding our existing house. Besides, Faizabad is getting increasingly congested. It would be a good idea to buy land nearby and build a house for ourselves there," said an automobile dealer in Faizabad.

The farmers in the area say several property agents have already started making inquiries in Dhannipur.

"We are told people want to invest here and build flats because the place is very scenic and peace. The only time that Dhannipur buzzes with activity is when the annual 'urs' is held at the Shahzaad Shah dargah here," said village head Rakesh Yadav.

He said that the villagers now expect rapid development in the village. "We are confident of getting better roads, electricity, sewage drains etc. in the coming months," said Rakesh Yadav.

Dhannipur is situated in Raunahi in Sohawal tehsil of Faizabad.

The government has allotted 5 acre of land of the agriculture department, about 200 metres away from Lucknow-Gorakhpur national highway, just behind Raunahi police station.