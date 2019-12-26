Arundhati Roy gets trolled over NPR remark

New Delhi: A day after acclaimed author Arundhati Roy made the remark that the National Population Register (NPR) would serve as a database for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), besides asking people to oppose it by giving wrong names, Twitterati on Thursday trolled her for her remark.

#arundhatiroy trended with 46K tweets while #RangaBilla had 7,482 tweets.

Arundhati had asked people to give wrong names like Ranga-Billa and 7, Race Course Road, as their residential address for NPR.

One user remarked: "When a coward tries to become brave he becomes cruel, and when a fool tries to become a scholar she becomes a leftist."

One user posted pictures of Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga and Arundhati Roy and wrote: "When life gives you curly hair, be like Malinga, not Arundhati Roy."

"Folks, two minutes silence is not enough. A hearty laugh for 10 minutes, I say, for all of us who thought Arundhati Roy was inspirational at some point of time," read another tweet.

One Twitter user said: "One would have thought that this person, @payal_rohatgi, who has been victimised for exercising her right to free speech, would at least stand in defence of Arundhati Roy's right to free speech. Instead, she is calling for her arrest. That's pretty disgusting, but not surprising."

In reply, a user commented: "Both are different issues. Arundhati Roy is making a mockery of Indian Constitution & (seeking) disobedience of government laws..."

"Support for #CAA and #NRC is growing day by day. The lies of the so-called liberal intellectuals like Arundhati Roy have been exposed. India now stands united in opposing infiltrators who were imported for votes," remarked another user.

(Image from indiatoday.in)