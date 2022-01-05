Arunachal's COVID-positivity rate surges to 5%

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported a spurt in COVID-19 cases with 23 people testing positive, a senior health official said.

The state had reported nine cases on Tuesday.

A positivity rate of 5.01 per cent was recorded as the new cases were detected after testing 459 samples, the official said.

Lohit district reported most of the new cases with seven people found to be positive, followed by six cases detected in the Capital Complex Region and three in Namsai.

There are 45 active cases in the state at present. The Capital Complex Region has the highest number of active cases at 20, followed by Lohit (11) and Tawang (four).

The toll remained at 282 with no new deaths reported.

The Northeastern state has so far reported 55,375 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 55,048 have recovered, including one person in the last 24 hours.