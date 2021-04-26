Arunachal's COVID-19 tally rises to 17,607 with 70 fresh cases

Itanagar: The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose 17,607 as 70 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, a health department official said on Monday.



The death toll rose to 58 as two women, aged 82 and 56, have succumbed to the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Two fresh fatalities were reported from Lower Dibang Valley district and one of them has comorbidities, he said.

Sixty-nine new cases were detected through rapid antigen tests and one through TrueNat.

Barring 20, all the new patients are asymptomatic, the official said.

Twenty fresh infections were reported from Lower Dibang Valley, 13 from the Capital Complex Region, 12 from West Kameng, eight from Papumpare and seven from Tawang district.

Five new cases were also recorded in Changlang, two in Namsai and one each in Upper Subansiri, Pakke Kessang and Lower Siang district, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 590 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa area - has the highest number of active cases at 163, followed by Lower Dibang Valley district (141), West Kameng (63), East Siang (43), Papumpare (35), Namsai (22), Lower Subansiri and Changlang (21 each).

Twenty-eight were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,968.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 96.38 per cent.

Altogether, 4,36,658 samples have been tested so far, including 2,365 on Sunday, and the positivity rate stands at 3.31 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 2,10,855 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January.