Arunachal's COVID-19 tally rises to 16,727, death toll at 56

Itanagar: Eight more people, including two Army personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 16,727, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Ten patients were discharged since Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,576, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate stands at 99.09 per cent, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 95 active cases, while 56 people have so far succumbed to the virus.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 33, followed by Tawang (21), East Siang (11) and West Kameng (11), Jampa said.

The state has thus far tested 3,78,926 samples for COVID-19, including 562 on Saturday.